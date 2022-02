epaselect epa09716179 Ukrainians attend a march to commemorate Ukrainian students involved in a battle with the then Red Army in 1918, in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 January 2022. Some 300 Ukrainian students were killed by the then Red Army during the battle near the Ukrainian Kruty station. The battle is regarded as a key symbol of the Ukrainian struggle for independence. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE