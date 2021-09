epa09451610 Georgian Leonila Gvajava, 111-year-old COVID-19 patient, gestures as she leaves a Republican hospital after her recovery in Tbilisi, Georgia, 06 September 2021. Georgia health officials has reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19, 422 recoveries and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE