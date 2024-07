In Agrigento's majestic Valley of the Temples, a site classified by UNESCO, workers harvest near the temple of Concord in the middle of autumn the olives that will be used to produce an extra virgin oil in Sicily, Italy on November 2014. These olive trees are nicknamed the 'Patriarchs of the Valley of the Temples.' Their trunks twist, as if suspended between the sky and earth, expressing a pain and suffering that seem to recount the night of time. The oldest of these trees is believed to have sprouted first as long as 700 years ago. A precious nectare, one of rarest olive oils in the Mediterranean, is extracted from the fruit of these centuries-old olive trees lost in the ruins of the temples of the Ancient City of Agrigento, the former Akragas, in the heart of Sicily.Officially declared 'Monumental trees' of cultural heritage, they are protected and cared for under the same category as their neighbours ' the temples of Juno, Concorde, Hercules, Zeus, Castor and Pollux ' in the shadow of which they sprouted up, grew and became old over centuries and centuries under the crushing sun of Sicily. The olives will be used to produce the 'Diodoros' extra virgin oil named after the Greek historian Diodoro Siculo born in Sicily 2000 years ago. This is a sophisticated oil that in recent years has won awards. Its production is managed by the administration of the Park of the Valley of the Temples together with a private farming company which is in charge of gathering and pressing the olives. Those two operations have to be carried out the same day so as to avoid any slight fermentation of the olives altering the taste of the oil. The technique for extracting the oil dates back to ancient times. Photo by Eric Vandeville/ABACAPRESS.COM