O lovitură de imagine uriașă, pe care regimul Putin încearcă să o amâne: misterul plecării din țară a Allei Pugaciova, cel mai mare star sovietic 

MOSCOW, RUSSIA. DECEMBER 22, 2014. Russian singer Alla Pugacheva receives an Order of Merit for the Fatherland (4th class) from Russia's president Vladimir Putin at a ceremony of presenting the state awards of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Kremlin. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian presidential press service/TASS,Image: 213906539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia