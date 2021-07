A pair of Nike prototype track "spikes" are tipped to sell for over $1 million USD at auction. The "extremely rare" shoes are being offered by Sotheby's in New York as part of their 'The Olympic Collection' sale, a nod to the Olympic Games that are due to take place in Tokyo later this month. The online auction features "the rarest memorabilia and collectibles spotlighting the achievements of legendary athletes who participated in the Games across the world of sport and which celebrates the unifying spirit embodied by the Games", the auction house said. The 'Prototype Logo track spikes were handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman for Canadian Track and Field sprinter and Olympian Harry Jerome in the 1960s, and modified in the early 1970s. They feature the brand's famous 'waffle soles' as well as a logo which is similar to the now world-famous Nike Swoosh. Very few pairs are known to exist, one of which is held at the Special Collections and University Archives of the Knight Library at the University of Oregon. Bowerman invented the waffle sole design after being inspired by his wifes waffle iron. Bowerman added the waffle sole in the early 1970s as Nike began taking form as a company. They have a pre-sale estimate of between $80,000 USD and $1.2 million USD. The sale also includes a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic Trials (estimate $80,000 USD to $100,000 USD), which "helped catapult the basketball legend to stardom at the nascency of his career". They are "among the rarest Jordan worn and signed sneakers coveted by collectors", according to Sotheby's. Bidding opens on July 23 - the same day as the Olympics opening ceremony in Japan. More than 50 lots will feature including a pair of Gold Shoes worn by Michael Johnson. Highlights of the auction will be on public view in Sothebys York Avenue galleries until July 14. Brahm Wachter, Sothebys Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said: The contents of this sale are among some of the most remarkable Sothebys has ever brought to market. From Prototype Logo track spikes handmade by Bill Bowerman, to the incredible pair of Michael Johnson Golden Shoes, as well as flags, cards, and game-worn jerseys and sneakers, this sale is a remarkable offering celebrating the Olympics, and the athletes that have participated in the Games over time. We look forward to revealing more as the Olympic Games draw closer. Credit - Courtesy of Sotheby's / MEGA. 08 Jul 2021,Image: 620469188, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia