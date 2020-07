epa08526501 View of a field hospital set up by health authorities next to Arnau de Vilanova Teaching Hospital in Lleida, in the area of Segria, Catalonia, Spain, 03 July 2020 (issued on 04 July 2020). The Catalan authorities decided to confine residents of Segria from noon due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Some 210,000 people live in the zone. EPA-EFE/Ramon Gabriel