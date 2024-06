Contrails believed to be created by a North Korean missile are observed over seas off Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. A suspected hypersonic missile launched by North Korea exploded in flight on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, a development that comes as North Korea is protesting the regional deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier for a trilateral military drill with South Korea and Japan.,Image: 884753295, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. KOREA OUT, Model Release: no