Voters at a mobile polling station in the village of Krasny Yar, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 23 September 2022. From September 23 to 27, residents of the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will vote in a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation will ensure security at referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and support their results. EPA-EFE/STRINGER