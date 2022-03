epa09822336 Ukrainians arrives at the border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, at Palanca, Moldova, 13 March 2022. Upon their entry in the country, a minibus takes the refugees to a reception center nearby where they can get a warm drink then take a bus for Romania, Poland, Germany or the capital city Chisinau. Seventeen days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine the numbers of refugees fleeing the conflict to neighboring countries continues to be high, according to the UNHCR. Moldova has until 13 March received about 299,573 refugees, some 198,897 left to other EU countries and 100,676 of them staying in the country. The same day, inhabitants of Nykolaiv, Odessa and areas nearby continued streaming into Moldova while a few other went back to Ukraine, either because they want to bring more personal items, to check on their property, or because they feel overwhelmed and want to return home whatever is the danger. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN