Papa Francisc i-a binecuvântat din nou pe pelerinii din Piața Sf. Petru, prima oară de la ridicarea restricțiilor

epa08441107 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis appearing at the window of the Apostolic palace to greet and bless the faithful after delivering his message during the Regina Coeli prayer, broadcast live via streaming from the Library Hall of the Apostolic Palace due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, at the Vatican City, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES