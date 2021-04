epa09154545 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis going to the atrium of the Paul VI Hall to visit people in conditions of need welcomed and accompanied by some Roman associations while they waited to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Vatican City, 23 April 2021. ANSA/ VATICAN MEDIA +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES