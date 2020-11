epa08783785 People enjoy their lunch at Tertre square, in Paris, France, 29 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised statement that France will 'reconfine' and lockdown for a minimum of four weeks to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, recording around 50,000 daily new cases. France has currently placed 45 million of its citizen across several 'departments' (counties) under a night-time curfew prohibiting leaving one's house between 9pm and 6am. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT