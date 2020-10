epa08697373 A couple of pedestrians wearing protective face masks walk past a deserted bistrot terrace at lunch time, in the latin quarter in central Paris, France, 25 September 2020. Cases of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease have surged to over 16,000 new cases recorded in a 24 hour period in France. The French government has announced new measures to be implemented in zones of active circulation for the virus, dubbed Ôred zonesÕ. The measures include limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and imposing a 10pm curfew on bars and restaurants - an initiative which is facing push-back from restaurant and bar owners who claim their livelihoods are already at stake following the total lockdown earlier in the year. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON