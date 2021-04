epa07456567 A helicopter brings relief aid in Ngangu, Chimanimani, some 550km east of Harare, Zimbabwe, 22 March 2019, following the passage of Cyclone Idai. More than 200 people are believed to have died with hundreds injured, several missing and thousands displaced after Cyclone Idai struck Zimbabwe. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared Cyclone Idai a national disaster. Neighbouring countries such Zambia, Namibia, and South Africa have offered material help to the affected people and areas. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI