epa09155165 Workers make nang in a nang food production base at in Urumqi, western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, 23 April 2021. This production base has as many as 1,200 workers who produce more than 200,000 nang produces per day that include more than 38 kinds of nang products. Nang is a kind of crusty flatbread with a history of over 2,000 years. It is made with sesame seeds, butter, milk, vegetable oil, salt and sugar that easy to make and carry, the long shelf life of nang has made it an essential food for businessmen in Xinjiang which became a famous Uyghur traditional food. EPA-EFE/WU HONG