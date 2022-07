epa10092941 A view of Peljesac' Bridge at Komarna village, during the opening ceremony, Croatia, 26 July 2022. Croatian authorities are opening the bridge with all day celebration and it will open for traffic in the evening with a ceremony. Croatia started two and half years ago to construct a new bridge together with a Chinese company to achieve the territorial continuity of Croatia by connecting the southern exclave compromising the bulk of Dubrovnik -Neretva County with the remainder of the Croatian mainland. The 2404 meters-long bridge will span the Peljesac peninsula channel with Komarna village and when done travelers will not need to use the Bosnian territory to cross from one part of Croatia to another. The bridge official name 'Peljesac bridge' will open for traffic on 26 July 2022. The bridge cost some 275.000.000 euros for which Croatia used EU funds. EPA-EFE/STRINGER