Pentru prima oară, peste jumătate dintre ruși susțin negocieri de pace cu Ucraina, arată un sondaj al institutului rusesc independent Levada

GOMEL REGION, BELARUS - FEBRUARY 28, 2022: Russian State Duma member Leonid Slutsky, Russian President Putin’s adviser Vladimir Medinsky (from L), and Ukrainian Parliament member Davyd Arakhamia (R) at Russian-Ukrainian talks. On 27 February, an agreement was reached with the Ukrainian side about talks in the Gomel Region of Belarus in connection with the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Early on 24 February, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation after considering requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/TASS,Image: 665493460, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no