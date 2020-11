epa08794517 Sri Lankan coastal villagers try to push back a stranded short-finned pilot whale to the open sea at a beach in Panadura suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 November 2020. Dozens of short-finned pilot whales were found stranded live on Panadura Beach, on the west coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan police, wildlife officers, and the Coast Conservation Department along with the locals worked hard to divert the marine mammals back to the Indian Ocean. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE