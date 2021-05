Peste 150 de palestinieni răniți în urma unor ciocniri violente în Ierusalim

epa09184270 Israeli border police frisks a Palestinian during a protest supporting Palestinians families that face eviction from their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Damascus gate in Jerusalem, 07 May 2021. An Israeli court in East Jerusalem ordered the eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in Israel's 1948 war for independence. The Palestinian residents filed an appeal and a final verdict is expected on 10 May. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN