epa09535715 A Buddhist monk receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital, in Mumbai, India, 21 October 2021. On completion of one billion vaccine doses in the country, the Archaeological Survey of India is planning to illuminate 100 heritage monuments across the country in tricolour, marking a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, citizens. India registered 18,454 new coronavirus and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI