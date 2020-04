epa08065035 Fish are displayed in the seafood pavilion at Rungis International wholesale food market as buyers for restaurants and retail distributors prepare for the Christmas holidays, in Rungis, near Paris , France, 12 December 2019. Spanning 234 hectars on the outskirts of Paris, Rungis International Market is the world's largest wholesale fresh produce market. It houses over 1200 companies trading meats, poultry, fruits and vegetables, seafood, and flowers generating an annual turnover of 9 billion euros. The days leading up to Christmas holidays see a 20 per cent increase in sales and trade. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON