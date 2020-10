epa07512147 A pediatrician shows a measles vaccine in a hospital in Schwelm, Germany, 17 April 2019. With 112,000 cases worldwide in the first three months of this year, the number of measles cases has increased fourfold compared to the previous year. In Europe, the number of cases of measles in 2018 was the highest in ten years. The highly dangerous viral disease is spreading more and more. The federal state of Brandenburg is the first German region to introduce compulsory vaccination for children, as concerns about the increase in measles infections are growing. All children attending kindergartens in the state will be required to be vaccinated against measles as part of new measures. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH