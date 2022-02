epa09747779 An aerial photo made with a drone shows a truck entering the US (Front) as those entering Canada are backed up on the Blue Water Bridge over the St. Clair River that links the US and Canada between Port Edward, Ontario, Canada and Port Huron, Michigan, USA, 11 February 2022. Canadian truckers protesting the vaccine mandate have shut down the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit, Michigan, USA, a vital link where 25 percent of goods between the two countries passes, forcing vehicles to re-route over the Blue Water Bridge. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY