January 17, 2023, Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland: The Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev is seen at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in Warsaw. The Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, laid a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on the anniversary of the liberation of the Polish capital from the Nazi German occupation. On January 17, 1945, the Red Army entered Warsaw as the result of an offensive by Soviet troops launched on January 13, 1945 on the front from the Baltic to the Carpathians..After the fall of communism in Poland, the talk of ''liberation'' by Soviet soldiers slowly ceased and people began to talk about this event as a new occupation or takeover of Poland.