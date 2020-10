(L-R) Logan Ray at 4 weeks and 2 days old and Logan Ray at 1 year old. See SWNS story SWOCsuperman. A premature baby born the size of a Superman action figure made a miraculous survival - and now celebrates every milestone with his sidekick by his side. Logan Ray was born at 23 weeks gestation - just one week before the abortion cut off limit. He weighed just 1.5lb and was the same length as a tiny 12 inch Superman doll bought by his dad, Rob, 42. Doctors told his parents to prepare for the worst - but just like his cot side toy, little Logan wasn't giving up without a fight.,Image: 565244158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no