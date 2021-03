Peoples looking the panoramic view of Lyon from fourviere in the morning with a yellowish-orange sky over the city of Lyon. This exceptional meteorological phenomenon is linked to a powerful southerly flow that brings spring temperatures and also brings up a large concentration of Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere. France, Lyon, 06 February 2021//KONRADK_konrad-011/2102061320/Credit:KONRAD K./SIPA/2102061322,Image: 589227439, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no