Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers gather around a Ghiam missile displayed at Mosallah Mosque on the occasion of the second anniversary of Iran's missile attack to the US Ayn al-Asad military airbase in Iraq following the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, 07 January 2022. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a dozen ballistic missiles against the Ayn al-Asad US military airbase in western Iraq on 08 January 2020, in retaliation for the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH