Proteste în Israel, Marea Britanie și Franța după închiderea dosarului unui musulman care și-a ucis vecina evreică

epa08104772 Members of the French Jewish community gather at Place de la Republique to demand a trial for the murderer of Sarah Halimi, in Paris, France, 05 January 2020. Sarah Halimi, a 65 year old Jewish woman, was murdered by a man that French Justice declared irresponsible for his acts and therefore cannot be tried for anti-Semitic crime. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON