Rămași fără locuri în Rostov, unii refugiați din estul Ucrainei au fost „invitați” în Murmansk-ul subarctic, la 3.000 km distanță, scrie presa ucraineană

epa09771569 Local residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic are placed in tents in the refugee camp in Rostov on Don, Rostov region, Russia, 19 February 2022. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin announced a general mobilization. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has recorded a sharp increase in the intensity of shelling in the Donbass in recent days. Against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced the evacuation of women and children to the Rostov region of the Russia. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY