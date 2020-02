epa06731829 Romanian children play with static electricity, which rises up their hair, under a huge European Union flag during a protest against ruling coalition, held in front of the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 12 May 2018. Protesters from Romania's capital and other three major cities took to the streets, being discontent about the justice policies that ruling coalition pushed recently in parliament. Corruption remained a big issue in Romania, and the latest political moves of the leading parties were considered not so encouraging from the point of view of anti-graft prosecutors. Thousands of people gathered in Bucharest to protest against government. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT BUC02