Un întreg batalion rusesc, pulverizat când traversa râul Doneț, în estul Ucrainei. Dar imaginile nu spun tot adevărul

Image released by Ukraine Armed Forces on Thursday May 12, 2022 shows Russian tanks destroyed along a dirt track by the Siverskyi Donets River after their pontoon bridges blown up in eastern Ukraine, saying that the army's 80th Separate Assault Brigade had destroyed all attempts by the Russian occupiers to cross the river. Images shared by the defense ministry appeared to show a ruined pontoon crossing with dozens of destroyed or damaged armored vehicles on both banks. The Siverskyi Donets, which flows from southern Russia through the separatist Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Luhansk, has become a key barrier against Russia's attempts to shore up the territory it has seized since invading in February.