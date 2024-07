FILED - 27 March 2024, Iran, Tehran: Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, meets with then President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Palestinian militant organization Hamas has said on Telegram that Haniyeh, was killed in a "Zionist raid" on his residence in Tehran. Photo: -/Iranian Presidency/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full