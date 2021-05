epa05121006 US Vice President Joe Biden (L) chats with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) after a meeting at the Yildiz Mabeyn Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 January 2016. Biden is in Turkey for a two day visit and is scheduled to meet both, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. EPA/SEDAT SUNA / POOL