epa08958137 People wearing protective face masks visit a night market, in Wuhan, China, 22 January 2021. The 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY