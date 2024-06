Handout photo shows field artillery soldiers test-fire the modernized Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) at White Sands Missile Range, NM, USA in June 2017. Atacms long-ranges missiles capable of hitting targets 300km away had already arrived in Ukraine this month at the president’s direction, before the US security package was passed by Congress on Wednesday, the state department has said. Vedant Patel, a state department spokesperson, explained that the weapons were part of a March aid package for Ukraine, not the one just approved by Congress and signed by Joe Biden. “We did not announce this at the onset in order to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request.” Photo by U.S. Army via ABACAPRESS.COM