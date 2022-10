epa10250451 Russian rescues gather debris on the crash site of the Russian Su 34bomber in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 18 October 2022. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Su-34 bomber crashed in Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory), the pilots ejected. It was noted that at the site of the crash in the courtyard of a residential area, the fuel of the aircraft ignited. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, after clearing the rubble in Yeysk, the 13 bodies of the dead were found at the crash site, including three children. Nineteen people were also injured in the incident. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY