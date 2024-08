US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva embraces her daughters Miriam Butorin and Bibi Butorinas as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024. Biden hailed the prisoner swap with Russia as a "feat of diplomacy" that has ended their "agony." Jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and a Russian intelligence colonel jailed for a Berlin murder were among two dozen prisoners freed August 1, 2024 in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War. In total, 10 Russians -- including two minors -- were exchanged for 16 Westerners and Russians imprisoned in Russia, said a statement released by the Turkish presidency.,Image: 895134382, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no