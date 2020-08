epaselect epa08597047 A handout photo released by Russian Healthcare ministry (Minzdrav) shows containers with a newly registered vaccine against coronavirus by Russian Scientific and Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, named after Gamaleya, in Moscow, Russia, 11 August 2020. Certification of the vaccine opens the third massive stage of its testing. The first category of people who wil receive the vaccine will be teachers and doctors. EPA-EFE/MINZDRAV / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES