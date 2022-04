epa09892916 Members of the Ukrainian military stand next to damaged buildings in the area that was hit by the Russian artillery shelling, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 16 April 2022. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and its surrounding area have been heavily shelled by Russian forces, with many civilians killed, since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY