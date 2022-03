Violoncelistul devenit oligarh. Cum a ajuns nașul uneia dintre fiicele lui Putin pe lista neagră a rușilor interziși în Uniunea Europeană

epa05291327 Russian cellist and friend of Vladimir Putin Sergei Roldugin (2-L) performs during a concert by the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra in Palmyra amphitheater in Tadmur District, Homs Governorate, Syria, 05 May 2016. The concert, organized by conductor Valery Gergiev, occurred after the city was recently recaptured from Islamic State (or ISIS) militants by Syrian government forces backed by Russian troops. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV