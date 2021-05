epa09107118 Travellers leave the airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30 March 2021. Argentina completely closes its land borders and restricts international flights to stop the arrival of the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease to battle a second wave which coincides with the beginning of autumn and the slow progress of the country's vaccination campaign. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio RONCORONI