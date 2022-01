Ucigașul lui Robert F. Kennedy a pierdut al 16-lea apel și rămâne în închisoare. A fost condamnat acum 52 de ani

The man convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy has been grated parole. Sirhan Sirhan, 77, pictured here in an August 2021 prison photograph and also arriving at a parole hearing on Friday 27 August, 2021 at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California is now one step closer to getting out of prison following his sixteenth parole hearing, in which he finally got the green light. This marked the first time Sirhan faced no opposition from prosecutors and two of Kennedy's children,�Robert Kennedy Jr.�and�Douglas Kennedy, supported parole. There are still a few hurdles before Sirhan to overcome to ultimately walk free, including an 120-day review period and the prospect that the Governor overrules the parole board's decision. After the review period, the Governor may take any one of five actions: reverse, uphold, modify the decision, send it to the full board (en banc) for re-consideration, or take no action. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on the night he won the California Presidential Primary. Sirhan shot Kennedy in a kitchen pantry, moments after Kennedy had declared victory. Sirhan was subdued and disarmed by Olympic gold medalist�Rafer Johnson, former pro football player�Rosey Grier, along with authors�Jimmy Breslin,�Pete Hamill�and�George Plimpton. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. However, three years later his sentence was commuted to life in prison when the California death penalty was ruled unconstitutional. Sirhan arrived at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on May 23, 1969 from Los Angeles County convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder. Sirhan says he plans to live with his brother in Los Angeles if he gets out. 28 Aug 2021 Kennedy in 1968, has been grated parole. LOCAL CAPTION: Arriving at parole hearing.,Image: 629240146, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Robert F, Credit line: Profimedia