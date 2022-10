Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, arrive for the Artist's Dinner, honoring the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, at the United States Department of State in Washington, DC, USA, 07 December 2019. The 2019 honorees were Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street and Michael Tilson Thomas. EPA-EFE/RON SACHS / POOL