epa08511207 Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 June 2020. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019. The 67-year-old defendant could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. EPA-EFE/DAVID MCNEW/ POOL