epa10083032 British musician Sting performs on the main stage during the 45th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland, 20 July 2022. The Paleo is the largest open-air music festival in the western part of Switzerland with 230,000 spectators in six days, and takes place from 19-24 July. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY