epa08637476 Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban (C), surrounded by his cabinet staff, gestures while speaking after a no-confidence vote procedure was cancelled, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 31 August 2020. The opposition Social Democratic Party pushed a no-confidence motion two weeks ago, accusing the government of incompetently managing the situation during the pandemic. The Assembly of both Parliament Chambers, in which the motion of censure for the dismissal of the Orban Government had to be debated and voted, did not take place due to the lack of a quorum. For the procedure were present in the hall only 226 parliamentarians out of the minimum of 233, necessary to be able to vote the procedure. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT