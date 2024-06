June 19, 2023 - Space - The teeming stars of the globular cluster NGC 6544 glisten in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This cluster of tightly bound stars lies more than 8000 light-years away from Earth and is like all globular clusters a densely populated region of tens of thousands of stars. This image of NGC 6544 combines data from two of Hubbles instruments the Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3 as well as two separate astronomical observations. The first observation was designed to find a visible counterpart to the radio pulsar discovered in NGC 6544. A pulsar is the rapidly spinning remnant of a dead star, emitting twin beams of electromagnetic radiation like a vast astronomical lighthouse. (Credit Image: © NASA/ESA/ZUMA Press Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)