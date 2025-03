Trump-Vance în Biroul Oval US Vice President JD Vance (R) speaks while attending a meeting between US President Donald Trump (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2025. Zelensky is in Washington to sign the framework of a deal, pushed by President Trump, to share Ukraines?s mineral wealth with the US.,Image: 970353060, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no