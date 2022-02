epa09769934 A handout photo made available by the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera) press office shows an aerial view taken during air monitoring of the Italian-flagged Olympia ship of the Grimaldi Euromed company that caught fire off the coast of Greece, 18 February 2022. Italian and Greek authorities conducted rescue operations from the early morning after a blaze broke out on the Italian ferry off the Greek island of Corfu. According to Guardia Costiera, 239 passengers and 50 crew members, who were on board, left the ship embarking lifeboats. The ferry is currently adrift in Albanian waters, the Italian Coast Guard added in a statement. EPA-EFE/GUARDIA COSTIERA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES