epa08920449 A man walks his dog in front of a closed Wine Bar on the nearly deserted piazza Navona (Navona square) during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rome, Italy, 05 January 2021. Italy has been in a lockdown over ten days since government restrictions aimed at stopping physical contact during the festive season came into force on 24 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI